Krewe of Harambee kicks off annual parade Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The second Mardi Gras parade of the season in Shreveport will kick off Monday afternoon in downtown Shreveport.
The parade will roll from 1-3 p.m. starting at Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave. Click here to see the route.
This year the krewe will have special throws that will be tossed during their parade that will mark Sankofa XX, the 20th-anniversary edition of the krewe’s Mardi Gras procession.
The Krewe of Harambee parades go down Texas Street in downtown Shreveport every year on MLK Day with this year marking 15 years.
The Hopes and Dreams Breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. Monday at the Petroleum Club, located in the MidSouth Tower at 416 Travis St. in Shreveport. The event is a fundraiser for college scholarships for high school graduates who come from single-parent homes.
Those events will be followed by SANKOFA 2020, the Krewe of Harambee’s 20th-anniversary Saada Maskhara Bal, on Feb. 22 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The presentation will start at 8 p.m. Attire is formal or African, the krewe’s website states.
This year’s royal court includes Jonathan Reynolds, king; Regina Winn, queen; Dee Miles, captain; and Roderick Casey, co-captain.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.