3 ballgames still on for Tuesday evening; parents asked to consider not allowing younger children to attend

Illness closes some East Texas schools Jan. 21-22
After the longest flu season in a decade last year, this flu season started early with Louisiana ranked worst in the country by mid-October and a second peak on the way. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 20, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 4:44 PM

McLEOD, Texas (KSLA) — There will be no classes Tuesday and Wednesday at schools in McLeod, Texas, the McLeod ISD has announced.

The campuses are being closed those two days “due to a high percentage of illness among students and staff,” according to a post on the School District’s Facebook page.

“Our hope is that this five-day separation will help to stop the spread of flu and other illnesses.”

The three ballgames still will be held Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. However, the School District asks parents to consider not allowing their younger children to attend the ballgames since the district’s elementary school students seem to be suffering the biggest impact.

And when classes resume, school officials are asking parents to keep their child home if he or she has not been free of fever for 24 hours.

