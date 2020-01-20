Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 24 points and the No. 4 UConn women routed Tulsa 92-34 to extend their American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games. Freshman Anna Makurat added a season-high 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for the Huskies. The 16-1 Huskies have won all 109 regular-season conference games and all six AAC Tournaments since joining the conference. Tulsa has lost five in a row. Addison Richards scored 11 points for the Golden Hurricane. UConn jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never trailed. The Huskies led 24-6 after a quarter and 48-11 at halftime.