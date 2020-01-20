Great weather continues today with another rain maker approaching

Then this weekend will also be quite nice. There will be a lot of sunshine Saturday with no chance of rain. It will once again start off with temperatures near the freezing mark. So, you will need a jacket in the morning. By the afternoon Saturday, it will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will also start off chilly, but will warm up a lot in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. The clouds will also be back on the increase later in the day. The good news is that I still do not expect any rain.