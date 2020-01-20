Great weather continues today with another rain maker approaching

(KSLA) - The big weather story this week is the temperatures actually feeling like winter! Temperatures will be around the freezing mark during the early morning hours around sunrise almost everyday this work week. You will need a jacket to stay warm.
For your Monday, there will be a lot of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may be some clouds from time to time though. Temperatures though, are off to a chilly start. Many places will begin the day near the freezing mark. You will need a jacket as you head out the door this morning. Even by the afternoon, it will be chilly. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.
By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be back to freezing again. It will likely be freezing north of I-20, and close to freezing south of I-20. Temperatures will be around the upper 20s to the mid 30s Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, it will only warm up to the mid 40s. There will be a lot of sunshine in the morning, but the clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon. Especially after sunset. Our next weather maker will be getting close by that time.
Tuesday night will have a few showers possible. The closer the time gets to sunrise Wednesday, is when the rain chances will increase. I have a 30% chance of rain Tuesday night. There will be a lot of clouds around. Temperatures will still be cold though. It will cool down to the lower to mid 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday is when the rain chances will be at their highest. I have a 70% chance of rain Wednesday and a 40% chance of rain Thursday. The next cold front will be pushing through creating the rain. The cold front will mostly bring rain, and will not cool temperatures down that much. In fact, by Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be up to the mid 30s.
The rain should be gone by Friday. The weather will go back to being sunny with not many clouds passing by. It will be a great end to the work week. Temperatures will be a little chilly in the morning on Friday, but will warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon. That is about right where we should be for late January.
Then this weekend will also be quite nice. There will be a lot of sunshine Saturday with no chance of rain. It will once again start off with temperatures near the freezing mark. So, you will need a jacket in the morning. By the afternoon Saturday, it will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will also start off chilly, but will warm up a lot in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. The clouds will also be back on the increase later in the day. The good news is that I still do not expect any rain.
Have a great Monday everyone! Don’t take your week for granted!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
