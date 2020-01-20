Fire damages Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Shreveport police officers pulled a paralyzed man out of a house during a fire that appears to have heavily damaged the residence.
The fire happened at 4:55 p.m. Monday on West 76th Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The rescued man has been taken to a hospital.
There’s no immediate word on his condition.
The Fire Department still has 11 units, down from 13 earlier, on the scene between Linwood and Wallace avenues, dispatch records show.
Police have four units at Wallace Avenue at West 76th.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
