A&M, Mizzou meet in conference play

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 75 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 57.7 per game they recorded over 11 non-conference games.DOMINANT DRU: Dru Smith has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 88.7 percent of his foul shots this season.