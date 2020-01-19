Sunday sunshine with much cooler temperatures

Happy Sunday morning! We’re off to a much colder start than yesterday. Temperatures are running 20 to 30 degrees COLDER than 24hrs ago. If you’re a fan of the cold weather, you’re in luck as we go into the work week. Cooler temperatures set in by Tuesday and rain returns by Wednesday.
Sunday: Highs today are in the mid 50s in the ArkLaTex under mostly sunny skies! Winds are out of the N 5-10mph. This evening past sunset, temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will fall to the low 30s with a few areas in our northern region in the upper 20s.
For MLK Day, another dry day granted for the holiday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will hang around the low 50s. Tuesday, highs dropping even colder in the upper 40s.
By Wednesday, an upper level disturbance will increase our rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. By Thursday, we’ll see slightly better rain and non severe thunderstorm throughout the day. Some areas will see heavier pockets or rain. Rain should be moving out during the first half of the day Friday.
By next weekend, we’ll dry out just in time for any weekend activities. Plus, temperatures will warm back near average in the upper 50s.
Have a wonderful day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore.
