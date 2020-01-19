SPD searching for shoplifting suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man? The Shreveport Police Department is looking to him in connection to a theft at a Shreveport dollar store.
It happened on Jan. 10 at the Dollar General in the 8100 block of Line Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man came into the store and committed a theft. The suspect was seen leaving in a blue Dodge Challenger.
The incident was caught on tape and images were taken from the video in hopes of identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Please provide CAD # 20-005688 with your tip.
