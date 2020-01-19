1 injured in shooting; 1 person in custody

One person is injured following a shooting on Saturday night. (Source: Kenley Hargett)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 7:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday evening.

Officers got the call around 6 p.m. to the 2800 block of Milton Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Police on the scene say that the weapon used was a shotgun. The victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say that one person is in custody at this time.

