1 injured in shooting; 1 person in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday evening.
Officers got the call around 6 p.m. to the 2800 block of Milton Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Police on the scene say that the weapon used was a shotgun. The victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police say that one person is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
