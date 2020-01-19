Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130. Lou Williams scored 14 of his 32 points during the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles outscore the Pelicans 31-20 in the final 12 minutes. JJ Redick hit a late 3 to keep the Pelicans in the game until their final possession but missed a 3-point shot that could have tied it as time expired. Lonzo Ball had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 victory over No. 4 Auburn on Saturday. Payne was widely considered an afterthought in Florida's highly touted recruiting class. The freshman looked like a future lottery pick against the Tigers. He dominated the paint by scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups. His three-point play put Florida up 14 with a little more than 4 minutes to play. The Tigers have lost two in a row since starting 15-0. Danjel Purifoy led Auburn with 10 points.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Javonte Smart scored 20 points as LSU wiped out a six-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat Mississippi 80-76 and remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play. LSU converted 24 of 27 free throws (88.9%), including two apiece by Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays in the final 24 seconds to complete the comeback. Breein Tyree had a career-high 36 points for Ole Miss. Tyree was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line but the Rebels finished a season-worst 9 of 19 (47%), including seven consecutive misses to open the second half.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John Petty scored 20 points and Alex Reese and Jaden Shackelford each had 17 to lead Alabama to an 88-74 victory over Missouri. The Crimson Tide built a 12-point second-half lead and then withstood challenges to punctuate a week that included handing No. 4 Auburn its first loss. The final margin was the game's biggest. Missouri pulled to within three points several times, the last on Reed Nikko's basket with 6:34 left. That was as close as the Tigers could come despite making all 31 free throw attempts, a Southeastern Conference record.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter combined for 40 points and Mississippi State cruised to a 91-59 victory over Georgia. It was the largest margin of victory over Georgia in Mississippi State's program history. Perry had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Carter finished with 18 points with four 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards scored 19 points to lead Georgia.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a season-high 22 points plus 14 rebounds and Jacksonville State beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 64-56. Cameron Williams' layup with 16:25 left tied it at 32. But Henry responded with a pair of layups and the Gamecocks went on 19-5 run over the next seven minutes and were never threatened for the remainder. Derek St. Hilaire had 11 points for Jacksonville State and Derrick Cook grabbed six rebounds. Zeke Moore had 16 points for the Cougars (4-15, 1-5), who have now lost five consecutive games.