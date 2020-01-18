2-night sting nets 5 alleged prostitutes, 11 alleged Johns

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Eighteen people face charges as a result of a two-night sting the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force conducted this week in Bossier Parish.
Five of the 18 are alleged prostitutes and 11 others are alleged Johns, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports. Two more were booked on felony charges of pandering.
Agents also report having found two children under age 10 and illegal narcotics in a vehicle during one of the prostitution arrests. The children were turned over to child welfare workers.
Sixteen of the people who were arrested were booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.
Due to their medical conditions, two of the 11 Johns were issued a summons and given court dates and times, sheriff’s Deputy Rod White said.
“Investigations continue in these arrests involving all suspects who were arrested as to any involvement in human trafficking.”
Following are the 18 who were arrested during the sting Wednesday and Thursday nights. All are from Louisiana unless otherwise noted.
► Davy L. Allen, Jr., 31, of Haughton: one count of prostitution and two counts of being a fugitive. He allegedly responded to an online ad Jan. 15 with an agreement for sex in exchange for $60. Allen also is accused of offering narcotics to the undercover agent on the phone. He left the area before deputies could contact him. But Allen contacted undercover agents the following night and wanted to meet, authorities say. Deputies stopped him in the hotel parking lot. His bonds total $1,112.
► Johnnie R. Briggs, 44, of Joaquin, Texas: one count of prostitution. He’s accused of contacting an undercover agent through an online ad with an agreement for sex in exchange for $120. He has been released on his own recognizance.
► Kevin F. Chevalier, 23, of Shreveport: one count each of prostitution, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He allegedly responded to an online ad with an agreement for oral sex in exchange for $40. “Arrestee also stated he was bringing narcotics with him to smoke.” Chevalier pulled away when deputies tried to arrest him, and it took multiple deputies to place him in cuffs, authorities report. His bonds total $11,500.
► Kadeem Dixon, 20, of Shreveport: one count of prostitution. He allegedly called an undercover agent and an agreement was made for sex in exchange for $100. Dixon was released on his own recognizance.
► Teri A. Gatison, 29, of Texarkana, Texas: one count each of prostitution and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). She allegedly responded to an online ad and agreed to have sex with an undercover agent for an hour for $300. Deputies reportedly found a suspected Ecstasy pill in her purse when they arrested Gatison at the hotel. Her bond was set at $1,500 on the drug charge.
► Alan S. Gonzales, 23, of Shreveport: one count of prostitution. He allegedly answered an online ad and made an agreement with an undercover agent for sex in exchange for $120. Gonzales was released on his own recognizance.
► Devon K. Hamm, 24, of Shreveport: one count each of prostitution and possession of a Schedule II CDS. In response to an an online ad, he allegedly made an agreement for oral sex in exchange for $60. Hamm was arrested when he arrived at the hotel. Deputies report also finding a hydrocodone pill in his possession. His bond was set at $1,500 on the drug charge.
► Jerriel B. Jones, 39, of Ruston: one count each of prostitution and possession of marijuana. He allegedly responded to an online ad by agreeing to exchange sex for $60. Jones managed to get back to his vehicle after he arrived at the hotel, authorities report. Agents then reportedly found an unspecified amount of marijuana in the vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance.
► David Karlton-Scott Lincoln, 32, of Hutto, Texas: one count each of pandering, having switched tags and possession of marijuana in the presence of a minor. He allegedly brought a co-defendant to a hotel to conduct prostitution. Two children under the age of 10 were in Lincoln’s vehicle when deputies stopped it for having the switched tags, authorities report. An unspecified amount of marijuana reportedly was found in the vehicle. His bond was set at $2,500 on the pandering charge.
► Sylvia D. Mack, 22, of Dallas: one count of prostitution. She was arrested at a hotel after being contacted online by an undercover agent and allegedly agreeing to an hour of sex in exchange for $300. There also was warrant through the Dallas Police Department for her arrest on a robbery charge, authorities say.
► Jessica J. Martin, 26, of Wichita Falls, Kan.: one count of prostitution. She too was arrested at a hotel after allegedly being contacted online by an undercover agent and agreeing to meet for an hour of sex for $250. Martin was released on her own recognizance.
► Henry M. Sandifer, 21, of Bossier City: one count of prostitution. He allegedly contacted an undercover agent through a prostitution website to meet for sex for $60. Sandifer was released on his own recognizance after being arrested at the hotel.
► Demetrius L. Strong, 38, of Springfield, Mo.: one count each of prostitution, pandering, possession of marijuana and switching tags. He’s accused of posting a co-defendant’s ad online then taking her to a hotel to conduct prostitution. When his vehicle was stopped due to switched tags, authorities say, three marijuana roaches allegedly were found in the vehicle. His bonds total $5,000 on the charges of prostitution and promoting prostitution.
► Amanda L Sullivan, 33, of Lilbourn, Mo.: one count of prostitution. She allegedly agreed to an hour of sex in exchange for $250 after being contacted online by an undercover agent. Sullivan was arrested at the hotel and later released on her own recognizance.
► Dustin L. Webb, 36, of Haughton: one count of prostitution. He allegedly found an online ad, contacted an undercover agent and made an agreement for sex in exchange for $100.00. Webb was released on his own recognizance.
► Alicia M. Wenglikowski, 22, of Bay City, Mo.: one count of prostitution. She allegedly agreed to meet for sex in exchange for $220 after being contacted online by an undercover agent. Wenglikowski was arrested at the hotel and later released on her own recognizance.
"In our goal to combat human trafficking, our undercover agents have been working tirelessly to rid our streets of prostitution, illegal drug activity and those who exploit others to engage in sexual acts for money,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says in a statement about the sting.
Law enforcement agencies who were involved in the operation include the Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City and Shreveport police departments, the FBI and the DeSoto and Red River sheriff’s offices.
