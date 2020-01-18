2-night sting nets 5 alleged prostitutes, 11 alleged Johns

► Davy L. Allen, Jr., 31, of Haughton: one count of prostitution and two counts of being a fugitive. He allegedly responded to an online ad Jan. 15 with an agreement for sex in exchange for $60. Allen also is accused of offering narcotics to the undercover agent on the phone. He left the area before deputies could contact him. But Allen contacted undercover agents the following night and wanted to meet, authorities say. Deputies stopped him in the hotel parking lot. His bonds total $1,112.