Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A company tested the integrity of a segment of pipeline that has been idle since it ruptured in 2013, spilling 5,000 barrels of crude oil in a Arkansas neighborhood and causing more than $57 million in damage. The tests that were conducted on the Permian Express pipeline from Wednesday through Friday suggest that pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LLC is considering reopening it for the first time since the spill in Mayflower. But company officials declined to tell the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record when or if it planned to do so. Exxon owned the pipeline during the spill and is still a minority owner.