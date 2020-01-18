Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — When future generations are documenting baseball history, Mike Fiers will surely be remembered as one of the game's most significant figures. Not necessarily for what he did on the field, though tossing a pair of no-hitters is certainly a worthy achievement. Fiers deserves a big tip of the cap from his fellow players for exposing one of the most nefarious schemes in the history of the national pastime. Those who view him as a back-stabbing snitch for going public with revelations that Houston's cheated its way to a World Series title are definitely on the wrong side of history.