Shreveport man alleges a prized gun was stolen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man alleges that a prized gun of his was stolen in a matter of seconds by a man he considered to be a friend.
Now Leon Jackson advises people to take extra precaution when leaving a firearm unattended.
The theft occurred while Jackson was doing some decal work after hours at Platinum Prints, his shop on North Market Street.
He was with another man whom he says stole his gun as they were leaving the shop.
Surveillance video appears to show the man taking the gun.
Jackson reported the theft to Shreveport police in hopes they can return the gun to him if it is recovered.
“This gun means a lot to me and I use it for self protection.”
Four years ago, thieves broke into Jackson’s shop as he was sleeping on the couch. He said he had to use his gun for protection.
Louisiana ranks fourth in the country for gun-related deaths, according to Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Louisiana also is one of several states that has no law requiring gun owners to report the loss or theft of a firearm, the nonprofit reports.
And a study by Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence shows the majority of stolen guns are recovered through the commission of a crime.
