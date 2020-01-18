Early rain followed by colder temperatures

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! A cold front is still pushing through the region this morning bringing rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The good news is that by the afternoon, we’ll be set for a rain-free weekend. Also, much colder Canadian air is set to fill in over the coming days.
Today, highs will be reached this morning in the mid to upper 60s area-wide. As we go throughout the day, temperatures will drop slightly, but mostly remain steady in the low to mid 60s. For the northern ArkLaTex, temperatures will stay cooler in the low to mid 50s throughout the morning and afternoon. Winds behind the front will pick up, blowing 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. If you’re headed to any parades today, they should be mostly rain free, but windy and cool.
Mostly clear skies for the northern ArkLaTex this morning. The rest of the ArkLaTex will slowly start to see clearer skies this afternoon and evening. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s under clear skies.
Sunday: much sunnier! Highs on Sunday are only going to be in the low 50s. As you’re headed out for church, temperatures will be making their way of out the upper 30s and 40s. Thankfully not expecting any rain, but much cooler air so bring out the winter coat. Overnight lows, near and below freezing in the lower 30s.
For MLK Day, another dry day granted for the holiday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will once again hang around the low 50s. Tuesday, highs dropping even colder in the upper 40s. By Wednesday through around Friday, tracking more wet weather in the forecast as another cold front comes through.
Have a fantastic weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore.
