Early rain followed by colder temperatures

Today, highs will be reached this morning in the mid to upper 60s area-wide. As we go throughout the day, temperatures will drop slightly, but mostly remain steady in the low to mid 60s. For the northern ArkLaTex, temperatures will stay cooler in the low to mid 50s throughout the morning and afternoon. Winds behind the front will pick up, blowing 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. If you’re headed to any parades today, they should be mostly rain free, but windy and cool.