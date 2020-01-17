Weekend starts wet, finishes sunny

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up what has been a very wet week across the ArkLaTex we are tracking somewhat drier conditions during the day today. But even with the relatively dry weather more rain is not far away as we are tracking a cold front as we head into the weekend. That front will kick off a cooling trend that will at least go through the middle part of next week. That chilly streak will more than likely bring the coldest temperatures the ArkLaTex has seen since the record lows back in November, granted that isn’t saying much.