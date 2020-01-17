Weekend starts wet, finishes sunny

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up what has been a very wet week across the ArkLaTex we are tracking somewhat drier conditions during the day today. But even with the relatively dry weather more rain is not far away as we are tracking a cold front as we head into the weekend. That front will kick off a cooling trend that will at least go through the middle part of next week. That chilly streak will more than likely bring the coldest temperatures the ArkLaTex has seen since the record lows back in November, granted that isn’t saying much.
As you head out the door this morning make sure you grab yourself a jacket as we are seeing much cooler temperatures compared to what we’ve been used to during the morning hours over the past few days. We should be able to warm up to right around the 60 degree mark during the afternoon, but don’t expect any sunshine as clouds are once again going to be sticking around all. There could be a couple showers to pop up to the far north and west ArkLaTex, but wet weather truly doesn’t arrive until the evening.
Our chance for rain will be a cold front that begins to push into the viewing area during the evening and overnight hours tonight. The timing on the rain overall will be very similar to the severe weather we saw last Friday night into Saturday minus the severe weather. Showers and storms will last into the morning hours on Saturday before clearing out and actually leading to a nice sunny afternoon. So if you have afternoon plans tomorrow you should be in great shape, and on top of that temperatures still should be near the mid 60s.
The cooler air doesn’t start moving until Sunday when our temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid 50s. The good news is that from Sunday through the middle of next week ample sunshine will once again return to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures though will be much cooler with high temperatures not making it into the 50s during the early part of the week. But by next Thursday we could be back in the 60s as we track our next disturbance moving into the ArkLaTex.
So we have once more cold front to get through and then you might actually get a chance to break out those sunglasses for a few! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.