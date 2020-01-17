Texas State, La.-Lafeyette meet in conference play

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ragin' Cajuns have allowed just 73.1 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 39.1 percent of the 115 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last three games. He's also made 77.7 percent of his foul shots this season.