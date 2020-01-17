SHSU looks to extend streak vs HBU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a Texas homecoming for Bearkats senior Chad Bowie, who has averaged 9.8 points, four rebounds and 2.6 steals on the season. Kai Mitchell, who's put up 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and Zach Nutall, who's averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds, have helped Bowie with leadership duties this year. On the other bench, Ian DuBose has averaged 19.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 16.7 points.