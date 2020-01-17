Next cold front arriving tonight brings more rain and cooler temperatures

Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine mixed in at times, but there will be a few clouds from time to time. By Wednesday, the clouds will increase a little more and the rain chances will start to go up a little bit. I have only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, so any rain will be limited and on the light side. Due to the lack of sunshine expected Wednesday, temperatures will not warm up much in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.