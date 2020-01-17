Next cold front arriving tonight brings more rain and cooler temperatures

(KSLA) - The cold front that arrives tonight will bring more rain through the overnight hours and Saturday morning. The front will also bring cooler temperatures by next week. Finally, the clouds will get knocked away too. So, this cold front may be doing more good, than bad.
This evening, the rain chances will be fairly low. There will be a few small showers that pop up in a couple areas. There will not be a lot of rain until tonight. So any evening plans should not be ruined by the weather. Depending on how late you stay out will determine if you need an umbrella. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s. Might just need a light jacket.
Tonight, the rain chances will be rather high. The cold front will push its way through. This front will bring more rain of course. Most of the rain will be late Friday and early Saturday. This will not be a severe weather event. It should be just some rain with a few occasional storms. The rain will be more likely in the morning near sunrise as the front passes by.
On Saturday, I am optimistic that the rain will be gone by the afternoon. There is a chance we could see some afternoon sunshine too! Temperatures will likely be cooling down throughout the day though. It will be colder in the afternoon, so you may need a light jacket. It will be in the lower 60s in the morning, but will be falling to the mid 50s by the late afternoon.
Sunday will be a great day! There will not be any rain around us with a few passing clouds. There should be more sunshine as well! So we can finally break out those sunglasses again! It will however, be much cooler. It will only warm up to the upper 40s and lower 50s. You’ll likely need a jacket for any outdoor activities. Sunday should be a great day!
Temperatures after this next cold front will actually go back to below average. Meaning, it will only warm up to the 40s on some days next week! Monday will also be rather chilly with many places getting to the upper 40s and lower 50s for the high. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will be back to winter for at least a few days next week.
Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine mixed in at times, but there will be a few clouds from time to time. By Wednesday, the clouds will increase a little more and the rain chances will start to go up a little bit. I have only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, so any rain will be limited and on the light side. Due to the lack of sunshine expected Wednesday, temperatures will not warm up much in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Enjoy your day, and don’t take it for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
