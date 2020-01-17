Lyft donating to Carley McCord scholarship fund for every ride taken during LSU championship parade

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter, was tragically killed in a small plane crash on Dec. 28. (Source: Northwestern State University Foundation & Alumni Association)
By Rachael Thomas | January 16, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 4:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of Carley McCord, the sports journalist who was killed in a small plane crash in Lafayette on Dec. 28, 2019 while on the way to the Peach Bowl, Lyft is donating to a scholarship fund created after her death for every ride taken during LSU’s championship victory parade.

Lyft says it will donate $2 for each ride taken to and from the parade, which is celebrating LSU’s national championship win over Clemson on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

“In honor of Carley McCord, the NSU Alumni Association has set up the Carley McCord Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will go to women pursuing a career in sports journalism at the university. The McCord family will review applications and choose a recipient every year. To help support the scholarship fund, Lyft has pledged to donate $2.00 for every ride taken to/from the LSU Victory Parade - which will roll on Saturday, January 18th.”
