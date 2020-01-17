LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson declares for NFL draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson announced on Twitter Friday, Jan. 17 that he’s declaring for the NFL Draft, within a week after the Tigers won the national championship against Clemson in New Orleans.
In his tweet, Chaisson thanked Coaches Ed Orgeron, coaching staff, his teammates, and the fans.
Chaisson is among several LSU players who have declared for the draft this week. Others include Grant Delpit, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Patrick Queen.
