LSU fans offered opportunity to take photos with Coaches’ Trophy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The AFCA Coaches’ Trophy - Presented by: Amway was in the WAFB studios Friday afternoon but LSU fans will get a chance to see it up close and personal for themselves.
The trophy will be on display at LSU Sports Shop, which is located next to Tiger Stadium, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. Fans will be given the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy.
The Coaches’ Trophy will be presented to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron during the celebration for the team’s College Football Playoff National Championship.
The crystal ball is worth $30,000.
