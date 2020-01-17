Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KILLER NURSE
Ex-Texas nurse pleads guilty in 1981 death of 11-month-old
A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children has pleaded guilty in the 1981 death of an 11-month-old. Sixty-nine-year-old Genene Jones received a life sentence Thursday that a prosecutor says will likely ensure she dies in prison. Jones was sent to prison in 1984 after being convicted in the death of one child and for giving an overdose to another. She had been set to be released from prison in 2018 under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted. But prosecutors in 2017 filed five murder charges related to the deaths of children in the 1980s. The other four cases have been dismissed.
TEXAS GUN LOCKS
Texas gun control advocate prevented from getting free locks
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emails show that a firearms trade association distributing taxpayer-funded gun locks to Texas residents to prevent accidental shootings advised the Austin Police Department not to give any to a woman affiliated with a gun control advocacy group. The Police Department rejected Leesa Ross' request last year for 100 cable locks that were being given out as part of a program that followed several mass shootings. The Houston Chronicle reports the National Shooting Sports Foundation had expressed concerns that Ross' gun control associations could risk alienating firearm owners. Ross is affiliated with Everytown for Gun Safety’s survivor network.
VESSELS COLLIDE-TEXAS
Search suspended days after deadly collision off Texas coast
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two crew members missing after a deadly collision between a fishing boat and an oil tanker just off the Texas coast. Officials say the search following Tuesday's collision covered nearly 50 miles before it was called off Thursday. Two other crew members of the fishing boat were pulled out of the water Tuesday, but one died shortly thereafter. The cause of the collision near the entrance to Galveston Bay remains under investigation.
AP-US-TEXAS-SCHOOL-STABBING
Police: Suspended student stabs 2 classmates at Texas school
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Officials say a recently suspended Texas high school student stabbed two of his classmates before fleeing campus. Police spokesman Rick Tomlin tells KTXS-TV that officers took the student into custody about 30 minutes after the 8 a.m. Thursday attack at Abilene High School. Medics took both victims to a hospital in ambulances. Their condition is unknown. Tomlin says all three students are male and “around 16” but declined to identify them because they are minors. He says the attack seems to have been targeted. He says at least one of the victims had a “previous altercation” with the attacker.
WRONG-WAY FATAL
Police: Wrong-way driver causes 4-vehicle fatal crash
VINTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway caused a four-vehicle wreck that killed an 83-year-old man. A news release says the crash that killed Gabriel Prejean of Vinton on Wednesday is still being investigated, and charges are pending against 76-year-old Mario De La Cruz of Anahuac, Texas. Police say a preliminary investigation found that De La Cruz's 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck first hit a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, then ran head-on into Prejean's 2002 Chevrolet pickup, which hit a 2004 Lexus GS 300.
TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas inmate executed for killing wife in 2005
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been executed for fatally shooting his wife, who had feared she would never get out of her marriage alive. John Gardner received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 64-year-old Gardner was condemned for the January 2005 slaying of Tammy Gardner. Prosecutors said the couple was getting divorced when Gardner broke into his wife’s North Texas home and shot her in the head. She died two days later at a hospital. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by his attorneys to intervene in the case. His lawyers filed no other appeals.
STARBUCKS-UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES
Starbucks, home of the $4 latte, is moving into poor areas
DETROIT (AP) — Starbucks, the home of the $4 latte, is expanding a program to open coffee shops in poor neighborhoods. The Seattle-based company plans to open or remodel 85 stores by 2025 in rural and urban communities across the U.S. Each store will have event space, and Starbucks will work with local United Way chapters to offer programs like youth job training. Starbucks has opened 15 community stores since it announced the project 2015, including ones in Ferguson, Missouri, and New Orleans. The company says the stores are profitable and feature the same menu and similar prices as regular Starbucks.
AP-US-GREEN-CONVICTION-HOUSE
Idaho House expels member convicted of fraud by Texas jury
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House of Representatives has expelled one of its members a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government. The House voted 65-0 Thursday to expel Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls. Green was convicted Wednesday on charges stemming from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes. Green maintains his innocence. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke made the motion to declare Green's seat vacant, and it was seconded by Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle. A process to replace Green now begins that requires the involvement of Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Prosecutor: Texas teen mistakenly killed friend in school
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a 16-year-old student mistakenly shot his friend in their Houston-area high school’s ROTC room before fleeing and being arrested several hours later. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday that based on evidence gathered so far, the Tuesday afternoon shooting at Bellaire High School was not intentional. She says both students were part of the school's ROTC program. The alleged shooter has been charged as a minor with manslaughter.
SOUTHWEST-BOEING PLANE
Southwest joins rivals in again delaying Boeing jet's return
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is pulling the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedule for another two months. The Max is now off Southwest's schedules until early June as the airline waits to see when the grounded plane will be approved to fly again. In the meantime, Southwest is canceling about 330 flights a day. That's more than 8% of its usual schedule. It's a bigger hit than at other carriers because Southwest has 34 Max jets, which is more than any other airline. Southwest says it's keeping in touch with Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration to learn when the plane might be cleared to fly.