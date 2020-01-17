Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children has pleaded guilty in the 1981 death of an 11-month-old. Sixty-nine-year-old Genene Jones received a life sentence Thursday that a prosecutor says will likely ensure she dies in prison. Jones was sent to prison in 1984 after being convicted in the death of one child and for giving an overdose to another. She had been set to be released from prison in 2018 under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted. But prosecutors in 2017 filed five murder charges related to the deaths of children in the 1980s. The other four cases have been dismissed.