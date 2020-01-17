Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas at Fayetteville official says there are 194 faculty and staff members who still haven't complied with a state vaccination directive in response to a campus mumps outbreak. Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Terry Martin told the faculty senate on Wednesday that more than 4,600 of the school's roughly 4,800 workers had complied with the directive as of Tuesday, but that doesn't excuse the workers who hadn't. Of the 194 who hadn't, 21 were instructors. The state Health Department says there had been 37 mumps cases at UA as of Friday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the total dates back to September.