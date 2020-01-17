Driver found shot following crash; I-220 east in Bossier City closed near Benton Road

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead on Friday morning in Bossier City and police are working to learn more about what happened.
Police were just after 4 a.m. to a crash near the Airline exit on eastbound Interstate 220 in Bossier City.
Upon arrival, officers found bullet holes in the vehicle, according to Bossier City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Traci Landry. The driver was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are combing this portion of Interstate 220 for any evidence at this time. No word on when the roadway could be reopened. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if planning to travel on I-220 east.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling (318) 424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.