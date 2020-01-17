‘I didn’t care if I lived or not’: sexual assault survivor speaks out

(KSLA) - A Haughton woman is breaking her silence to bring attention to sexual assault victims.
Samantha Mattison Mcgee refuses the title victim and instead refers to herself as a survivor. Her case like many others in the criminal justice system is full of twists and turns until finally — someone listened and took action.
Now after more than a decade, Samantha got her day in court. Her testimony at times bringing nearly the whole courtroom to tears including strangers.
It’s a story of survival and delayed justice.
Childhood memories at her home in the Broadmoor neighborhood hide a terrible secret. At the time, 12-year-old, Samantha didn’t know exactly what was happening to her innocent body — but she knew it was bad.
“Usually I was asleep and it would wake me up," she said. "Sometimes I would hear him coming and I got scared and I would pretend to be asleep.”
For two years, Samantha endured sexual abuse from a person she trusted — her stepfather, James Daniel Johnson.
She feared saying something to her mother in fear she wouldn’t believe her, but also because Johnson used intimidation by showing her guns in their home.
However, by the time Sam turned 13 she said, she didn’t care about the idle threats — because she was tired of suffering.
Samantha’s mom, Chris Philipbar, remembers when her daughter came to her.
“I remember sitting her up on the washer or dryer and it took me a long time to get it out of her. I told her ‘I can’t help you if you don’t tell me.’”
Philipbar, a registered nurse, ironically just finished training as a sexual assault nurse examiner when her daughter came to her.
“I looked in her eyes and I knew," Philipbar said. "I knew she was telling the truth as much as I hated to hear it, I knew it.”
Sam says she was lucky that her mother believed her because in many incidents that’s not the case. They left the home immediately.
Meanwhile, Sam said her stepfather caught wind of authorities were notified and left to California where he pursued a career as a travel nurse.
In 2002, the case was dropped after the Caddo District Attorney’s office said there was not enough evidence.
For 11 years, James Daniel Johnson thought he escaped the law and moved back to the ArkLaTex.
His ex-wife tried to resurrect the case with a different set of detectives and under a different district attorney.
“I was angry he hurt my only child my only baby in one of the worst ways you could hurt somebody," Philipbar said.
Sam said a detective interviewed her and her testimony matched the exact testimony on the video recording done by the Gingerbread House, an organization that conducts interviews after children disclose abuse.
Once the case was reopened, Johnson fled back to California but was later extradited back to Shreveport by U.S. Marshals
Last month, 63-year-old Johnson went to trial after turning down a plea that would make him a convicted felon and registered sex offender.
A six-person jury found him guilty of the highest charge: molestation of a juvenile with supervision.
Samantha collapsed when she heard the verdict.
“When I heard his name and they said guilty, I was overwhelmed with emotion and then I heard molestation knowing that was the word of the highest charge he could have received.”
On Jan. 9, 2020 Johnson was back in court for sentencing in front of Caddo District Court Judge Charles Tutt.
In the statement, she called him, “A monster and a coward and someone who caused her horrific depression to the point she stopped eating.”
Johnson looked at her with no emotion.
Under the 2003 sentencing guidelines from when the case was reported, Judge Tutt sentenced Johnson to five years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender for 25 years after his release.
Samantha was hoping for the maximum sentence of ten years but she says she is grateful.
“I want to make sure people know there are no winners in this court case," Samantha said. "I may have won the court case, but I am stuck with this for the rest of my life. I am okay with what we got. I am very grateful to the judge, the entire process.”
Samantha gives her mother credit for where they are today.
“We would not be sitting here talking about a victory had it not being for my mom.”
Philipbar says it has been a journey.
“We have gone through the trenches of this war and she has really come out the victor,” Philipbar said.
Because of Samantha’s case, her mother founded a non-profit with her current husband Dr. Keith Scott, called the Forensic Nurse Examiners of Louisiana. It’s a program where nurses are specially trained to collect evidence from rape victims of all ages in eleven parishes.
The nurses are called SANE nurses which stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. They use the Personal Evidence Recovery kit.
Unfortunately at the time Sam disclosed her sexual abuse, there were no pediatric acute examinations in the early 2000s. A protocol is now in place because of Chris Philibar.
“It means within 72 hours within an event happening to a child when they come to the ER the whole cascade of the whole sexual assault team gets notified and everything happens in a certain algorithm in a certain way.”
Unlike Texas, the State of Louisiana does not provide any funding for the SANE. They operate entirely off donations and federal grants and are always in need of funding in order to continue providing these services.
Victims of sexual assault can contact Project Celebration at (318) 227-7900 or and the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.