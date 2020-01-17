Sexual assault victim Samantha McGee shares her impact statement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Impact Statement
People who know my story may call me a victim, which you wrongly mistook me for. I’m here to tell you today that the little girl you took advantage of years ago, you gravely underestimated. I am a survivor and stronger for it. That doesn’t mean I haven’t struggled and suffered because of what you did to me. But I survived those treacherous moments and I will continue to be a survivor. I choose to not let you win. You will not win. It is a daily choice that I have made for the last 16 years and will continue to do so for the rest of my life. 16 years. Nearly almost 17. More than half of my life, you got away with this..but not anymore. My story has not changed nor will it ever change no matter how many years go by because my story is unfortunately not rehearsed, it is the truth and you absolutely do know it.
Let me take you back to those moments - what your memory may have conveniently blocked. But my mind remembers it all so crystal clear. It is forever etched and scarred into my memory and is something that I cannot change because of you. It is apart of me now.
I was but a little girl with my innocence still intact and you swiftly stole that from me. I looked up to you and trusted you to take care of my mother and I. Turns out, you are a monster. You betrayed any trust that a small child may have for a step-father.
Let’s review some very distinct memories. A few of my favorite cartoons were The Rugrats, Eliza Thornberry and I absolutely loved ABC Family’s 30 nights of Halloween. You may wonder why this matters, but I bring this up for a very specific reason. You molested me during each one of the cartoons and movies mentioned above. You got so comfortable thinking you could get away with such a horrific act that you even sneakily molested me as I slept next to my sleeping mother bc I was too stricken with fear.
You manipulated my mom into thinking I was just having night terrors. It got to the point I was more shocked if I did not hear you coming than when I did. You molested me on family vacations, during times that I was napping after school from extracurricular activity, during holidays, and mainly in the middle of the night - causing me to dread the shadow of the demon coming down the hallway. I was too stricken with fear to do anything but lay there in fear and take the abuse from you. I was fearful to speak up..until I wasn’t.
Instead of being carefree like my friends and worried about which color chapstick looked good or how to fix my hair for school, I was plotting the next thing I could do to try to make my pajamas tighter so you couldn’t get through them with your flagrant hands. Your subtle grooming process that started early on caused me a lot of confusion that I as a child didn’t know how to process. My intuitive mother picked up on changes in me and my personality to which she sought help for. I became worse over time as the abuse increased. Never did she think that these would actually be a symptom and result of me being sexually assaulted by you, but it was. I lived in constant fear and an overwhelming anxiety - still to this day I battle these thoughts but I choose to win.
You caused me such horrific depression that I stopped eating and I didn’t care if I lived or not. I found no joy in anything. I hated relationships and many were destroyed because of you. Nightmares, flashbacks, PTSD, (which pregnancy is a trigger of these thoughts by the way), an eating disorder, trust issues, etc. I could go on and on. I lived in a daily hell that you created by your sickening actions and had to relive that daily hell all over again in a court room with you and strangers..all while being attacked in a very tactless way and completely re-traumatized.
You know you fled because you’re a coward and you know what you did. You thought you were so creative and that your manipulative ways would allow you to get away with your revolting actions. You were able to live your life, work in the public, and manipulate someone into marrying you again..all while I struggled and battled for my beautiful life. I don’t know how you sleep at night knowing how absolutely nauseating your actions are and what you have done to me and others. You took an oathe as a nurse and turned around and used that against me on one of the many occasions you assaulted me to try to make it seem like it was okay what you were doing, because you were a professional.
I told you over 16 years ago on April 16, 2003, a day that you claim you were “possibly” alone with me in that house. You know you were, what you did not know was you had just physically hurt me for the very last time. I’ve survived to tell you this again today on Jan 9, 2020. I know what you did, and God knows what you did. You are a monster, a pedophile, a child molester, a liar and a coward. I am a survivor. I will not stay quiet or be shamed. You underestimated a little girl who was stronger than your monstrous behavior. I have grown up to be a powerful and mighty woman. I am on a mission to help stop the stigma of silence and have justice served to pedophiles like yourself. I could go on for hours recounting what you have done to me, but I’ll leave it as this - I have survived because I am stronger than you. I am a wife, a mother, a nurse, an advocate, a Christian and I will continue to survive. You told me I was just dreaming...oh Daniel Johnson..you were the one dreaming. Dreaming that you could get away with destroying the life of an innocent and helpless child. The dream is over. Everything is in the light now. Everyone within hearing distance of my voice knows you are a monster. Wake up because the dream is over. I will continue to tell my story so that other little girls and boys will not feel shamed into silence. I will shout from the roof tops what you have done in just the small hope that I can save another child from the likes of your grip. God has given me the strength to forgive someone who is not even slightly remorseful, but I will never and I mean ever forget. And I hope you don’t forget either. You are only sorry you’ve finally been caught. What is being done to you now is nothing and I mean nothing compared to what I’ve gone through, because of you. I want you to know you are sitting where you are today by your own actions and because of a brave little girl who has struggled and fought to grow into a strong woman and an absolutely incredible mother who believed her daughter and protected her. Who together put up a long and courageous fight to finally see the day that the system actually worked. Whatever the outcome of your life, just know, that I know and now all of these witnesses know. May God have mercy upon your soul.
