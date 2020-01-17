Sexual assault victim Samantha McGee shares her impact statement

I told you over 16 years ago on April 16, 2003, a day that you claim you were “possibly” alone with me in that house. You know you were, what you did not know was you had just physically hurt me for the very last time. I’ve survived to tell you this again today on Jan 9, 2020. I know what you did, and God knows what you did. You are a monster, a pedophile, a child molester, a liar and a coward. I am a survivor. I will not stay quiet or be shamed. You underestimated a little girl who was stronger than your monstrous behavior. I have grown up to be a powerful and mighty woman. I am on a mission to help stop the stigma of silence and have justice served to pedophiles like yourself. I could go on for hours recounting what you have done to me, but I’ll leave it as this - I have survived because I am stronger than you. I am a wife, a mother, a nurse, an advocate, a Christian and I will continue to survive. You told me I was just dreaming...oh Daniel Johnson..you were the one dreaming. Dreaming that you could get away with destroying the life of an innocent and helpless child. The dream is over. Everything is in the light now. Everyone within hearing distance of my voice knows you are a monster. Wake up because the dream is over. I will continue to tell my story so that other little girls and boys will not feel shamed into silence. I will shout from the roof tops what you have done in just the small hope that I can save another child from the likes of your grip. God has given me the strength to forgive someone who is not even slightly remorseful, but I will never and I mean ever forget. And I hope you don’t forget either. You are only sorry you’ve finally been caught. What is being done to you now is nothing and I mean nothing compared to what I’ve gone through, because of you. I want you to know you are sitting where you are today by your own actions and because of a brave little girl who has struggled and fought to grow into a strong woman and an absolutely incredible mother who believed her daughter and protected her. Who together put up a long and courageous fight to finally see the day that the system actually worked. Whatever the outcome of your life, just know, that I know and now all of these witnesses know. May God have mercy upon your soul.