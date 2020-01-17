CHRISTUS Highland abduction, robbery suspect arrested

Police say they found evidence linking her to the crimes in the home where they apprehended her

BOOKED: Cassandra Taylor, 39, of Shreveport, was arrested Jan. 16 on one count each of armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
January 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 11:21 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The woman suspected of abducting a Shreveport medical center employee at gunpoint earlier this month has been apprehended.

Cassandra Taylor, 39, of Shreveport, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 2100 block of North Hearne Avenue.

A search of the home turned up evidence linking her to the crime, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Investigators booked Taylor into the Shreveport City Jail at 11:39 a.m. Thursday on one count each of armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping, booking records show.

The abduction occurred about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2 in the parking lot of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Authorities allege that Taylor forced a female employee back into the worker’s car, then made her drive to an ATM and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.

Taylor then forced the woman to drive to a south Shreveport neighborhood, where she made the worker get out of the car and then drove away, police say.

