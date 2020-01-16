Storm topples massive tree onto Sibley family’s home

SIBLEY, La. (KSLA) — People throughout the ArkLaTex still are working to repair their homes after last weekend’s storms.
In Sibley, the Smith family has several trees scattered throughout their lawn and one tree laying atop their home.
“It went right through my mother’s bedroom and, at one point, I feared for the worst,” Harold Smith said.
Smith’s mother, sister and nephew were in the house when that storm hit.
He’s thankful that there were no injuries and that only the bedroom was damaged.
His mother said she couldn’t get outside after the storm because a tree was blocking the doorway.
Also, her front porch had been lifted off the ground and scattered throughout the front lawn.
Now family members from the area and Texas are coming to help her remove the large tree and repair the home.
This is a family that truly cares for one another and is working together to get their lives back on track.
