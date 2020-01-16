More fog and more rain Thursday

So as you head out the door on our Thursday make sure you grab an umbrella and give yourself a few extra minutes as rain and fog will be an issue this morning. The fog will be sticking around until the cold front is able to push through the viewing area. Behind the front expect more showers and storms to develop across the central ArkLaTex and those showers will be sticking around for most of the day. Temperatures behind the front will be dropping throughout the rest of the day, so don’t let the temperatures fool you when you walk out the door this morning.