More fog and more rain Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! We are tracking another soupy start across the region, this time across southern portions of the ArkLaTex. On top of the fog we are tracking a cold front that will be bring more rain and thunderstorms to the region throughout the day. That’s just the first of two cold fronts that will move through the region over the next three days as the second cold front will bring the coldest temperatures the ArkLaTex has seen since November. The good news is at least sunshine should make a comeback this weekend.
So as you head out the door on our Thursday make sure you grab an umbrella and give yourself a few extra minutes as rain and fog will be an issue this morning. The fog will be sticking around until the cold front is able to push through the viewing area. Behind the front expect more showers and storms to develop across the central ArkLaTex and those showers will be sticking around for most of the day. Temperatures behind the front will be dropping throughout the rest of the day, so don’t let the temperatures fool you when you walk out the door this morning.
As we head into the weekend we are tracking our second cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex. This front will be arriving late Friday night and will last into the morning hours on Saturday. The clouds and rain should be gone by the early afternoon, but temperatures really won’t start to fall until Sunday. The good news is that we should see ample sunshine Sunday.
As we head into next week we are tracking the coolest temperatures we have seen across the ArkLaTex in two months. We are likely to see multiple mornings of widespread freezes across the region along with afternoons that don’t reach the 50 degree mark. But one plus of this chilly streak is that we should stay dry along until at least late Wednesday of next week.
So as you get ready for yet another morning of warm temperatures and rain just know big changes are on the way. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
