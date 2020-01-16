Man dies in house fire on David Drive in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has died in a house fire in Shreveport, authorities say.
The blaze in the 600 block of David Drive was reported at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s just south of West 84th Street in the city’s Pin Oak Park subdivision.
Heavy flames were coming from the front and right side of the house when the first firefighters arrived about 6:20 p.m., SFD Chief Skip Pinkston said.
And the roof partially collapsed, making it more difficult for firefighters to fight the blaze and search the structure, he said.
It took them 17 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Now the blaze is being investigated by the Louisiana fire marshal’s office and the Shreveport Fire Department.
The house had no working smoke detector, authorities say.
The Fire Department still has 13 units, down from 14 earlier, on the scene between Joanna Drive and Dizzy Dean Circle, dispatch records show.
Three police units also are there. And the coroner’s office has been summoned.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
