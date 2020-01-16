KSLA Salutes: BPSO Deputy splits time with the National Guard

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s never a dull moment for Deputy Luis Moya — but a job in law enforcement was more than he could have imagined.
“I always thought that police officers, they do a lot of action," he said. "That’s what I thought, but there’s so much more things that go into it when you go to the academy that it was a little overwhelming.”
He’s tackled much bigger things in his life though — starting with moving to Louisiana from Mexico at the age of 12.
“It was lonely I guess you could say that," he said. "It was very different. It was a little hard I remember crying because I didn’t want to go to school so it was just listening to people who I couldn’t understand the whole time.”
But soon he began to learn English and by the time he became fluent a high school friend pushed him to join the National Guard.
“He was out there with me in ROTC and he always said he wanted to go into the military,” Moya said. “He ended up moving to Texas and I was like ‘oh. I’ve taken ROTC why not give it a try.'”
Moya was only 17 when he joined.
“I actually went to basic training when I was still in high school,” he said. "I was a junior when I left, came back and finished my senior year and left back to do more training.”
Over the last six year’s he’s done lots of training and has even helped during flooding events.
The military paid for college, and from there he decided to join the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“I had this really good teacher and I really respected him," he said. "He just made everything seem so interesting about criminal justice and I was like I kinda want to try it out.”
Moya joined the force in 2018. While he hasn’t set big goals for himself, he’s choosing to use everything he’s learned so far to help those he’s sworn to protect.
“I think I had so many opportunities here and I think I’d be a fool if I don’t take advantage of them and I’d also be a fool if I’m not grateful for it," he said. "So I think going into the National Guard and going to the Sheriff’s Office was a lot about giving back to my community.”
He’s hoping to one day be a detective or join the SWAT team in the near future.
