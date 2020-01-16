Krewe of Harambee members to toss special throws during 20th-anniversary Mardi Gras parade Jan. 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Krewe of Harambee has some special throws that will be tossed during the group’s parade Jan. 20.
The throws are to mark Sankofa XX, the 20th-anniversary edition of the krewe’s Mardi Gras procession.
The Krewe of Harambee parades down Texas Street in downtown Shreveport every year on MLK Day.
Parade organizers Derrick L. Henderson and Beverly S. Paige, co-chairs, were in the KSLA News 12 studio Jan. 16 to discuss their scholarship breakfast, the parade, the special throws and the krewe’s unique homemade masks.
The Hopes and Dreams Breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Petroleum Club, located in the MidSouth Tower at 416 Travis St. in Shreveport. The event is a fundraiser for college scholarships for high school graduates who come from single-parent homes.
The parade will roll from 1-3 p.m. starting at Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave. Click here to see the route.
Those events will be followed by SANKOFA 2020, the Krewe of Harambee’s 20th-anniversary Saada Maskhara Bal, on Feb. 22 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The presentation will start at 8 p.m. Attire is formal or African, the krewe’s website states.
This year’s royal court includes Jonathan Reynolds, king; Regina Winn, queen; Dee Miles, captain; and Roderick Casey, co-captain.
