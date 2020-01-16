Georgia election server showed signs of tampering: Expert

Georgia election server showed signs of tampering: Expert
In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, employees of the Fulton County Election Preparation Center in Atlanta test electronic voting machines. A computer security expert says he found that an election server central to a legal battle over the integrity of Georgia elections showed signs of tampering. The server was left exposed to the open internet for at least six months, a problem discovered in August 2016. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File/ap)
By FRANK BAJAK | January 16, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 2:36 PM

BOSTON (AP) - A computer security expert says an election server central to a bitter legal battle over the security of Georgia’s election administration showed signs of tampering.

The server was left exposed to the open internet for at least six months, a problem discovered in August 2016.

It was wiped clean in mid-2017, just days after election integrity activists filed a lawsuit seeking an overhaul of what they called an unreliable and negligently run state election system.

The expert’s findings are based on an FBI copy of the server’s contents made before it was erased.

State officials have said they’ve seen no evidence that any election-related data was compromised.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.