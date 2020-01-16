First Alert: Cold front brings rain and colder weather Thursday

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will push through the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Expect a round of rain and a few storms and a temperature drop for Thursday. Plan on grabbing the rain gear AND the heavy jacket before you head out Thursday morning.
Rain is expected to pick up by early Thursday morning. The commute will likely be a wet one in many areas with some heavier downpours possible. Rain will be most widespread in the morning, but expect some drying by afternoon with the best chance for showers shifting to areas north of I-30 by the end of the day. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the rain with Futuretrack:
Rain amounts won’t be excessive, but some parts of the ArkLaTex could pick up a quick inch of rain Thursday.
Temperatures will take a tumble behind the front. After hitting the 70s Wednesday will be about 20 degrees colder by Thursday afternoon. It may not feel too bad in the morning with temperatures close to 60, but a steady fall is expected through the day.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will range from the 40s in the north to low to mid 50s down south.
