Fair Share to host meeting on Feb. 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport office of Fair Share will hold an informational meeting next month.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 in Ballroom C/D at the Shreveport Convention Center.
"The Office of Fair Share is designed and structured to enhance economic opportunities for small, disadvantaged, women, and minority-owned businesses," reads a news release from the City of Shreveport.
The Director of Fair Share is Quinn Eubanks. Deputy Director Jeanetta Scott recently joined the organization to “oversee and enhance outreach for future growth.”
Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to Jenetta.Scott@shreveportla.gov no later than Jan. 31.
