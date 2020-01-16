Elysian Fields ISD canceling class Friday because of high number of illnesses

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Because of the high number of absences due to illness, Elysian Fields ISD’s administration has decided to cancel school at all of its campuses Friday, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
“Our maintenance department will be sanitizing all campuses and buses on Friday,” the Facebook post stated. “As of now, we are scheduled to resume school and normal schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The district is scheduled to be closed on Monday for the MLK holiday.”
The post urged students’ parents’ to contact their children’s campuses if they have any further questions.
