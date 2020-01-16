Cooler temperatures with another cold front on its way

Our next weather maker will be another cold front arriving Saturday morning. This front will bring more rain of course. Most of the rain will be late Friday and early Saturday. It does not appear that this will be a severe weather event. It should be just some rain with a few occasional storms. I am optimistic that the rain will be gone by Saturday afternoon. There is a chance we could see some afternoon sunshine on Saturday! Temperatures will likely be cooling down throughout the day though. It will be colder in the afternoon, so you may need a light jacket.