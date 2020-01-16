Cooler temperatures with another cold front on its way

(KSLA) - Temperatures are much cooler now that we had one cold front sweep through the ArkLaTex. We have a second front on its way that should arrive by Saturday. This front will be a little stronger. So, there will be more rain, and another cool down behind the cold front.
This evening, the rain will gradually come to an end. There may be a brief and light shower that pops up even after sunset. So, it wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella with you. Although, you may not need to use it. Better to be on the safe side! Temperatures will be a little chilly again this evening. It will fall to the mid 40s after the sun goes down.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with not much rain around. I have a 10% chance of rain tonight, but most of us will remain dry. Some good news about tonight is that the fog will be very unlikely! There will not be any visibility issues tonight. Temperatures tonight will be a little cool. Lows will fall to the upper 40s. Might need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning.
Friday will be a somewhat dry day, but the rain chances are still up to 20%. The rain should arrive later in the day, and not in the morning. So, any errands you have to run can be done so without any rain gear. There will be a lot of clouds around with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s. By the evening hours on Friday, that is when the rain chances will slowly increase ahead of the next cold front. Most of the rain will be Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Our next weather maker will be another cold front arriving Saturday morning. This front will bring more rain of course. Most of the rain will be late Friday and early Saturday. It does not appear that this will be a severe weather event. It should be just some rain with a few occasional storms. I am optimistic that the rain will be gone by Saturday afternoon. There is a chance we could see some afternoon sunshine on Saturday! Temperatures will likely be cooling down throughout the day though. It will be colder in the afternoon, so you may need a light jacket.
Sunday will be a great day! There will not be any rain around us with a few passing clouds. There should be more sunshine as well! So we can finally break out those sunglasses again! It will however, be much cooler. It will only warm up to the upper 40s and lower 50s. You’ll likely need a jacket for any outdoor activities. Sunday should be a great day!
Temperatures after this next cold front will actually go back to below average. Meaning, it will only warm up to the 40s on some days next week! Monday will also be rather chilly with many places getting to the upper 40s and lower 50s for the high. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will be back to winter for at least a few days next week.
Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine mixed in at times, but there will be a few clouds from time to time. By Wednesday, the clouds will increase a little more and the rain chances will start to go up a little bit. I have only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, so any rain will be limited and on the light side. Due to the lack of sunshine expected Wednesday, temperatures will not warm up much in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Enjoy your day, and don’t take it for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
