Arrest warrant issued for OBJ following alleged contact with security guard at Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Odell Beckham, Jr. after video surfaced showing the former LSU star wide receiver allegedly touching the backside of a security guard.
The allegations stem from an incident that took place inside the locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after the Tigers’ historic national championship victory on Monday, Jan. 13.
TMZ and other outlets have circulated the video on social media. TMZ described it as Beckham “smacking” the officers’ behind.
OBJ is facing a charge of simple battery.
Beckham is already in hot water for his on-field antics immediately following the game, during which he reportedly threw wads of cash at players, potentially violating NCAA policies.
