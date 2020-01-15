Wet week continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are dealing with a soupy start across ArkLaTex with Dense Fog Advisories in effect across the viewing area. While the fog should fade during the mid morning hours, the clouds will continue to stick around not just today, but for the rest of the week. Rain is also expected over the next few days before finally moving out Saturday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the most significant cool down for the region in roughly two months.
Heading out the door this morning be prepared to give yourself a couple of extra minutes as we are dealing with dense fog across the ArkLaTex. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 7 AM for most of the viewing area. Temperatures this morning are warm and should move up into the low 70s with scattered showers possible late in the day.
A cold front will be pushing through the region overnight tonight into Thursday and will be dropping our temperatures temporarily. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day on Thursday, but will still be relatively mild for this time of year. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also likely throughout the day especially across northern parts of the viewing area.
As we roll into the weekend we get a break from rain during the day Friday, but expect more rain likely late Friday into Saturday as a another cold front rolls through the region. This front will be the one that could bring back true arctic air to the ArkLaTex for the first time since we set record lows in the middle of November. Temperatures will start falling Saturday afternoon and our high temperatures won’t bottom out until we get to Tuesday.
So while we do have to deal with the wet conditions over the next few days enjoy the comfortable temperatures as much colder air is on the way next week!
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.