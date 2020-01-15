Wet week continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are dealing with a soupy start across ArkLaTex with Dense Fog Advisories in effect across the viewing area. While the fog should fade during the mid morning hours, the clouds will continue to stick around not just today, but for the rest of the week. Rain is also expected over the next few days before finally moving out Saturday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the most significant cool down for the region in roughly two months.