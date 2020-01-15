Tracking the cold front tonight and another one Saturday

(KSLA) - There are a couple cold fronts heading to the ArkLaTex. One arrives tonight, while the other one arrives late Friday/early Saturday. These front combined will bring some rain and a couple storms along with much cooler temperatures. By next week, temperatures will be below normal for January!
This evening, there will be more showers around. It will not be a washout though. So, just enough you will want your rain gear. A cold front will be on its way this evening reaching the northern counties of the ArkLaTex. That area has a better chance to see more rain. Rain chances will steadily increase overnight tonight. Temperatures will remain warm until after the cold front passes. So, areas south of I-20 should not need a jacket until late tonight.
There will likely be more fog to deal with again this evening. Visibility will likely fall to less than one mile again, so use caution on the roads. Visibility will improve after the front passes, so the fog will not stick around all night.
During the overnight hours, there will be more rain around. The cold front will be passing by this time. By the time the sun rises Thursday morning, the front should be about gone. However, there will still be rain, even behind the front. I have a 50% chance of rain tonight. More of the heavier rain will be in the morning hours of Thursday. So, it will likely be a wet commute to work or school in the morning.
Thursday will start off on a wet note, but should finish with dry conditions. The rain will be moving away by the afternoon. So, I have the rain chances going down as we go throughout the day. Temperatures though will likely be at their warmest in the morning. It will not warm up much, and should stay in the 50s. You may need a jacket as you head out the door.
One thing to also add about the cold front tonight/tomorrow, is the wind. You will certainly know when the front has reached you because the wind speeds will pick up. At times the winds may gust up to 30 mph. The winds will also come out of the north, so it will be a change of direction as well. With the winds coming out of the north by Thursday, that will keep the temperatures cooler.
Friday will be a somewhat dry day, however I did increase the rain chance to 30%. The rain should arrive later in the day, and not in the morning. So, any errands you have to run can be done so without any rain gear. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s.
Our next weather maker after tonight will be another cold front arriving Saturday. This one will bring more rain of course. Most of the rain will be late Friday and early Saturday. As of now, it does not appear to be a severe weather event. I am optimistic that the rain will be gone by Saturday afternoon. Certainly by Sunday we will be back to dry weather.
Temperatures after this next cold front will actually go back to below average. Meaning, it will only warm up to the 40s by next Tuesday. Monday will also be rather chilly with many places getting to the lower 50s for the high. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will be back to winter for a few days by next week.
Enjoy your day, and don’t take it for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
