One person dead after crash involving semi-truck in Timpson
January 13, 2020

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Timpson.

According to DPS, the crash happened Jan. 8 at the intersection of US 84 and US 59 in Timpson.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 9:50 p.m., a 1997 Honda passenger car failed to yield right of way from US 84 and was struck by a southbound 2019 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

DPS said the driver of the Honda is identified as 27-year-old Dezmond McKinney from Mansfield, LA. McKinney was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the Freightliner is identified as 50-year-old Maksym Kabakov from Des Plaines, IL. Kabakov was not injured as a result of the crash.

