MLK Holiday changes for Shreveport garbage and recycling collections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport has announced changes to its garbage and recycling schedules before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
- No garbage or recycling will be collected on Monday, Jan. 20.
- Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
- Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
- Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 23.
- Friday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Friday, Jan. 24.
No bulk collections will be picked up for this week. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day. For more information on bulk or heavy pickup call (318) 673-6300.
The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Monday, Jan. 20. For more information on its services, call (318) 925-3500.
