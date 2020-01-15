Marshall hospital unveils new memorial prayer garden

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Patients and visitors to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshal now have a quiet place to reflect and pray.
The hospital dedicated the new K.E. “Kenny” Ponder Prayer Garden on Tuesday.
The prayer garden was gifted to the hospital by Ponder’s parents, Gene and Patsy Ponder.
“Kenny was very special in my life and in my husband’s life. Kenny was 12 years old when I adopted him. He grew into a wonderful, special, special person. He was 52 when we lost him, which was way too soon and it was just the opposite of the way things should be. Children should not go before their parents,” Pasty Ponder said. “I believe that one day when this old world is over, I will be able to sit and talk with my son forever. If he were here today, he would be humbled. He had a great spirit, loved to have fun, but he was such a thoughtful and loving person."
It will be a place for patients, families and staff to reflect and seek solace.
“I hope it brings them closer to God and that it gives them peace and it makes them understand that this life is just very short, but one day, if we stay faithful to our Father because of Jesus Christ we will be able to live forever and ever on this beautiful earth,” she said.
Patsy Ponder said seeing the response to her son’s memory is bittersweet.
“It makes me very sad because I don’t have him any more, but it makes me feel so very proud of him as well,”she said.
