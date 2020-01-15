Marshall hospital unveils new memorial prayer garden

“Kenny was very special in my life and in my husband’s life. Kenny was 12 years old when I adopted him. He grew into a wonderful, special, special person. He was 52 when we lost him, which was way too soon and it was just the opposite of the way things should be. Children should not go before their parents,” Pasty Ponder said. “I believe that one day when this old world is over, I will be able to sit and talk with my son forever. If he were here today, he would be humbled. He had a great spirit, loved to have fun, but he was such a thoughtful and loving person."