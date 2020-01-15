Man, 87, dies from injuries sustained during tornado

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a third death related to the EF2 tornado that ripped through Haughton early Saturday.
Ira Jefferson, 87, had been hospitalized for the last few days. His great-grandson informed the office that he passed away Tuesday evening.
He also said his great-grandfather served his country in the Army and was a man who loved the Lord.
His funeral arrangements are pending.
The memorial service for the Franks will take place Wednesday, Jan. 15, at First Baptist Church in Haughton.
