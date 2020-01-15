Construction projects affect downtown traffic flow in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A building project in Marshall will affect the flow of downtown traffic. The northbound lane of North Washington Street is closed for the reconstruction of the Perkins Building in the 200 block of N. Washington Street.
The work is being done by Casey Slone Construction which needed to use a portion of the street to set up two construction dumpsters and fencing around the project. The southbound lane and parking spots will remain open to the public.
Marshall city commissioners approved the project in December. It includes demolition, disposal and reconstruction of the building’s slab foundation as well as asbestos removal, according to the City.
The project is expected to take from 45 to 60 days to complete, according to Wes Morrison, the city’s director of community and economic development.
The Perkins Building has housed Bealls Department Store, an insurance company and several restaurants and retails businesses before the City bought it in 2009.
In 2014, the building was deemed unusable because of unsafe conditions and roof issues.
