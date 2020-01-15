Center’s Lakewood community experiences heavy damage from Friday night storms

Center, Texas (KTRE) - Saturday, families in East Texas, and across the south, are continuing to clean up messes left behind from Friday night’s storm. The high winds caused severe damage around Shelby County, especially in the Lakewood neighborhood.
Around 10 p.m., Tim Magnus, his wife and grandchildren were fast asleep.
“We’ve been here going on 14 years and this is the first time that I can ever remember this happening,” Lakewood resident Tim Magnus says. “Then the next thing I knew, I heard the glass shattering downstairs when the tree came through the house.”
A little after 1 a.m., strong winds picked up in the Lakewood community which is located in Center.
Several trees had fallen and power lines were on the ground.
Dean Mize’s parents live in this community, also. He got a call that his mom was injured from a tree that struck their family home overnight.
“When I got there, I saw all the damage. There were rafters coming through the ceiling, there were limbs coming through the ceiling, the big brace going across the ceiling was down and the windows were busted out.”
Dean’s mother, Rene Mize sustained non-life threatening injuries and is now at home recovering.
“A tree does not fall through your roof every day,” Mize says. “It happened to be right where they were standing in the hallway. The hallway is apparently one of the safest places to be and it came directly above them.”
Since the storm has passed, both families say they are thankful that everyone in their neighborhood is okay.
“These things can be fixed. They’re just cosmetic things that can be fixed,” Magnus says. “As long as everyone is alright, that is what is important.”
According to the Lakewood community residents, Center police and fire departments responded very quickly to their neighborhood crisis.
