Caddo Lake State Park re-opens to public after storm damage causes closure

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After taking a hard hit from the storms that blew through the area on Jan. 11, Caddo Lake State Park is now open to visitors again.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced the re-opening of the park on the Caddo Lake state park Facebook page on Tuesday.
“With hard work from our amazing park staff, Caddo Lake State Park is back open to visitors,” the Facebook post stated. “Clean up from the recent storm is still in progress in some areas, so please be cautious when in the park.”
A spokeswoman for the state park said Caddo Lake suffered significant damage after the storms blew through East Texas last Friday night and Saturday morning.
“We had many, many downed trees, and many of them were across roads,” the Caddo Lake State Park spokeswoman said. “We also had three trees on power lines, so the park’s power was off”
The park representative said that one tree fell on a residence inside the state park, and another fell on a vehicle. However, none of the park’s buildings that were open to the public were damaged.
“We consider ourselves lucky,” the Caddo Lake spokeswoman said. “If you see where all the downed trees are, you’d realize that it could have been a lot worse.”
The state park’s representative said that Caddo Lake is now open to day and overnight visitors again even though clean efforts are still ongoing inside the park.
For more information or reservations, call the park office at (903) 679-3351.
