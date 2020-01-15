Benton police collecting donations for injured officer

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The Benton Police Department is taking donations for one of their own.
To help with the cost of medical bills and living expenses, Benton PD has opened an account on his behalf.
Officer LaRandle Taylor was shocked while on duty Saturday, Jan. 11 in the Benton area. Taylor was attempting to stop an oncoming driver from hitting down power lines on state Highway 3 just north of Burt Boulevard.
When the driver failed to stop, his vehicle hit the down utility lines causing them to hit Ofc. Taylor and his squad car.
Officer Taylor “still has a long road to a full recovery," according to Deputy David Hamm. He sustained injuries in both his arms and legs.
Also, Ofc. Taylor is a part-time officer and is not eligible for full benefits such as sick or vacation time.
Donations are being accepted in an account set up at First National Bank of Benton, 104 Sibley St. Donations should be made to account number 1133047 that’s in Taylor’s name.
