‘Why We Art’ exhibit opens at La. State Exhibit Museum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group of local Shreveport artists teamed up to present a new art exhibit called ‘Why We Art’.
The exhibit opened on Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum. The venue debuts a new exhibit each month. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The exhibit, also referred to as K-M-R-We Are Art, features abstract oil paintings by Karen LaBeau, Ron Smith and nature photography by Maria Markell.
Smith said with advances in technology, art can sometimes be forgotten.
“The creative part of us, we need to make sure we are always tapping into because a lot of that is gone or going by the wayside because of technology,” Smith said.
Smith’s artwork is a reflection of his love for music and his everyday life experiences.
This is the third collaborative project between Karen LaBeau, Maria Markell and Ron Smith.
